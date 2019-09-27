Saybrook Capital Has Raised Its Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Holding by $1.49 Million; Valuation Declined; New Generation Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Genworth Financial (GNW)

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 63,112 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31M, up from 52,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.71. About 243,238 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk Sees 2Q EPS $3.89-EPS $3.98; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q Adj EPS $3.01; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 16/03/2018 – NATIONAL GRID PLC NG.L – THREE-YEAR RATE PLAN APPROVED FOR NIAGARA MOHAWK ELECTRIC & GAS, NEW YORK; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 584,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.24 million, up from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Genworth Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 1.50M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 29/03/2018 – Genworth Holdings Inc. CDS Widens 27 Bps; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH, OCEANWIDE AGREED TO 4TH WAIVER TO EXTEND DEADLINE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SOME SIGNS OF SOFTENING IN CURE RATES IN 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Genworth to Provide Cfius Additional Time to Review and Discuss the Proposed Transaction Between Genworth and Oceanwide; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Transaction Approved by Australia Regulator; 21/03/2018 – Genworth Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA NEW ON-MARKET SHARE BUY-BACK OF UP TO A$100M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE WITHDRAW & REFILE CFIUS JOINT NOTICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold MHK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 55.57 million shares or 2.31% more from 54.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 11,871 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech has 0% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,982 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.14% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Amalgamated Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK). Greenleaf holds 0% or 1,673 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 1,755 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 304,399 shares in its portfolio. Fenimore Asset holds 1.85% or 377,669 shares in its portfolio. 14,736 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. 481,643 are owned by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. Paloma Ptnrs holds 14,184 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) for 14,474 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 85,027 shares. Barclays Public Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. 12,500 shares were bought by BALCAEN FILIP, worth $1.37M on Thursday, August 15.