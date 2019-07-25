Saybrook Capital Has Lowered By $488,475 Its Union Pacific (UNP) Holding; Wec Energy Group (WEC) SI Increased By 9.15%

Saybrook Capital decreased Union Pacific (UNP) stake by 17.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as Union Pacific (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Saybrook Capital holds 13,750 shares with $2.30M value, down from 16,675 last quarter. Union Pacific now has $122.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.21. About 1.88 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO BEGINS BANK OF AMERICA CONF. PRESENTATION

Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) had an increase of 9.15% in short interest. WEC’s SI was 10.58 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.15% from 9.69M shares previously. With 1.87 million avg volume, 6 days are for Wec Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)’s short sellers to cover WEC’s short positions. The SI to Wec Energy Group Inc’s float is 3.36%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.86. About 1.61M shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has risen 28.83% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WEC News: 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group Reaffirms 2018 EPS View of $3.26-$3.30, With an Expectation of Reaching the Top End of the Range; 19/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within BIOHAVEN PHARM, WEC Energy Group, Axon Enterprise, Tutor Pe; 13/03/2018 – Wisconsin Energy Conservation Corporation Signs with energyOrbit to Expand Energy Efficiency Program Operational Management; 01/05/2018 – WEC Energy Group 1Q Net $390.4M; 14/05/2018 – WEC ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS INCREASING 5-YEAR CAPITAL PLAN BY $2.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend; 14/03/2018 – WEC Energy Group recognized nationally for research and development; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – KP INKASO WEC SA KPI.WA – HAS BEEN CHOSEN BY ENERGY PROVIDER TO SERVICE ITS RECEIVABLES; 05/03/2018 WEC ENERGY GROUP INC WEC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62

WEC Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric energy. The company has market cap of $27.08 billion. The firm operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, We Power, and Corporate and Other divisions. It has a 24.96 P/E ratio. It generates electricity from coal, natural gas, oil, hydroelectric, wind, and biomass.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold WEC Energy Group, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 137,054 shares or 8.18% less from 149,260 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bank (Uk) holds 0.1% in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) or 72,541 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 4,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prudential Pcl owns 24,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC). Moreover, West Oak Limited Com has 0.31% invested in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) for 6,355 shares. 5,850 were reported by Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability. Bruce & owns 0.36% invested in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) for 23,124 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. WEC Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 to “Sell”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:WEC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends – PRNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on June 01, 2019. More interesting news about WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Peoples Gas named among most trusted utility brands in national customer survey – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 14 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Loop Capital Markets. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Thursday, June 13 to “Equal-Weight” rating.