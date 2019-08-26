Saybrook Capital Has Lifted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $495,010; Reliance Trust Lifted Holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) by $326,835

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 42.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 2,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 8,105 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.61% or $8.16 during the last trading session, reaching $115.33. About 5.25 million shares traded or 165.50% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 25/05/2018 – Alexion Offer for Wilson Therapeutics Accepted; 25/05/2018 – Alexion: Wilson Therapeutics Holders Accept Offer; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Regulatory Submissions Planned in the U.S., EU and Japan in the 2H of 2018; 15/03/2018 Alexion Announces Positive Top-Line Results Showing Successful Phase 3 Clinical Study of ALXN1210 in Complement Inhibitor; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXPECTS TO INCUR ADDITIONAL RESTRUCTURING AND RELATED EXPENSES OF APPROXIMATELY $15 MLN TO $80 MLN IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 13.20 million shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath Names Jeff Lucas Head of Americas Sales; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 24/04/2018 – Verizon: 2018 Capital Spending Includes Commercial Launch of 5G; 05/03/2018 – Verizon announces tender offers for 13 series of notes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ALXN shares while 137 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 207.90 million shares or 0.54% more from 206.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 0.89% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 532,000 shares. Dsc Advsr Lp holds 45,000 shares or 1.12% of its portfolio. Opus Point Partners Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 1.82% or 9,927 shares. Moreover, Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 5,435 shares. New York-based Howe Rusling Incorporated has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Paloma Partners Management owns 28,382 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 320,191 shares. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.61% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) or 13,885 shares. Oppenheimer Company stated it has 16,358 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Van Eck has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Andra Ap invested in 17,900 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.33% or 47,733 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited invested in 37,805 shares or 0.05% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 353,835 shares stake.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Tactical High (HYLS) by 70,776 shares to 32,353 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,805 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

