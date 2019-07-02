Saybrook Capital Has Lifted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $495,010; As Intrexon (XON) Stock Price Declined, Third Security Has Increased Position

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58 million, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.38. About 974,705 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase Ib/IIa Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Di; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 11/05/2018 – Intrexon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 11.47M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Expects Tax Savings to Generate Net $3.5 Billion to $4 Billion Uplift to 2018 Cash Flow From Ops; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON QTRLY WIRELESS RETAIL POSTPAID CHURN WAS 1.04 PERCENT, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR IMPROVEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 27/04/2018 – Verizon Announces Support for Wounded Warrior Project with Month-Long Campaign; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Lc accumulated 7,797 shares. New York-based D E Shaw And has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Commonwealth Financial Corp Pa has invested 0.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pictet Asset Management invested 0.5% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hengehold Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.69% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.23M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 180,654 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Bontempo Ohly Cap Lc invested in 52,409 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lipe & Dalton reported 24,742 shares stake. Miller LP invested 0.61% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Klingenstein Fields Limited Co stated it has 23,771 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 36,887 were accumulated by Bonness Enterprises Inc. New Jersey-based Gateway Advisory Llc has invested 0.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cadinha Co Ltd Liability holds 1.61% or 139,062 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares to 45,440 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,012 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De holds 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 974 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 37,046 shares. Synovus Fin stated it has 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) or 16,382 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 320,941 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 137,500 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 5.79M shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 339,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Opus Point Partners Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 32,284 shares. First Eagle Management Lc holds 842,665 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 35,242 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 0% or 56,356 shares. Raymond James & Assoc owns 43,799 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oz Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $17.62 million activity. Sabzevari Helen sold $27,094 worth of stock. Another trade for 273,367 shares valued at $1.28M was made by KIRK RANDAL J on Wednesday, May 22. $24,846 worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) was sold by Sterling Rick L.. $28,692 worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) shares were sold by Walsh Robert F. III. Shares for $27,094 were sold by Lehr Donald P. on Wednesday, January 2. $28,692 worth of Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) was sold by Nimrodi Nir.