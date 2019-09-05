Saybrook Capital Has Increased Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $495,010 as Market Value Declined; Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) Holder South Street Advisors Has Boosted Position by $5.36 Million

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (CBRL) by 218.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 33,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.66% . The institutional investor held 48,555 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.85 million, up from 15,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $163.18. About 247,415 shares traded. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has risen 21.31% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CBRL News: 09/04/2018 – Cracker Barrel on mission to pull in millennial diners with new ads; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Increases Qtrly Div and Declares Special Div; 24/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Introduces Southern Bowls; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC CBRL.O – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® Partners with Operation Homefront to Honor 100 Military Moms-to-Be; 22/05/2018 – CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE INC – CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMPARABLE STORE RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF BETWEEN 1.0% AND 2.0% IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Capex $150M; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Declares Special Dividend of $3.75; 22/05/2018 – Cracker Barrel Sees FY18 Comparable Store Retail Sales Flat

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.18. About 9.23M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, accepted amounts and pricing terms of its tender offers for 13 series of notes; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 30/04/2018 – TIM ARMSTRONG SAYS IT’S BUSINESS AS USUAL AT VERIZON; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares to 59,012 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,265 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 3.81M shares stake. Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,366 shares. Northeast Invest Mgmt owns 27,819 shares. Goelzer Mngmt accumulated 186,735 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Co Ny holds 15,731 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Hartline reported 10,467 shares stake. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 9,490 shares. South Street Ltd Llc reported 3,467 shares. Forbes J M And Company Llp invested in 2.24% or 176,521 shares. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv has 1.81% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc reported 88,741 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 9,963 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 32,093 shares. Moreover, Northside Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4,853 shares.

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54M and $329.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,334 shares to 109,547 shares, valued at $17.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,205 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.