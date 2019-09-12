Saybrook Capital Has Decreased By $356,210 Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position; JFE HOLDINGS ORDINARY SHARES (JFEEF) Shorts Increased By 11.38%

Saybrook Capital decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Saybrook Capital holds 43,650 shares with $8.70M value, down from 45,440 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $46.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $178.79. About 819,480 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M

JFE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) had an increase of 11.38% in short interest. JFEEF’s SI was 1.23 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.38% from 1.11 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12317 days are for JFE HOLDINGS INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)’s short sellers to cover JFEEF’s short positions. It closed at $11.72 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

JFE Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.16 billion. The firm produces and sells various steel products, including sheets, plates, shapes, pipes and tubes, stainless and specialty steels, electrical steel sheets, and bars and wire rods, as well as iron powders and titanium products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides engineering services in the fields of energy, urban environments, steel structures and industrial machines, recycling, and electricity retailing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Comm accumulated 4,520 shares. Assetmark owns 850 shares. Artisan Lp holds 120,011 shares. Amica Mutual invested in 7,913 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Stock Yards Fincl Bank & Tru stated it has 17,340 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 8,126 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 135,100 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx accumulated 0.11% or 1,595 shares. Harbour Invest Management Lc reported 15,978 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Liability owns 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1.96 million shares. Swedbank owns 654,262 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership accumulated 84,350 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited holds 329 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 45 were reported by Adirondack.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern names United Tech veteran George as new CFO – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Railroads See Headwinds Cutting Volumes For Rest Of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82 million for 16.19 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. 525 shares valued at $100,546 were bought by Scanlon Jennifer F. on Monday, July 29.

Among 7 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $204.43’s average target is 14.34% above currents $178.79 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $13800 target. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $200 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Bank of America.