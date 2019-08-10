Saybrook Capital Has Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Position as Stock Rose; As Ball (BLL) Stock Value Rose, Iridian Asset Management Increased Position by $9.93 Million

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 174,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.25 million, up from 2.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.46. About 1.60M shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 22/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Entertaining Bowling Ball (KOC-703); 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP BLL.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR; 25/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Injured Ball brothers leave Lithuania; 16/03/2018 – BEECH-BALL lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (PIT-628); 07/03/2018 – Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 12/04/2018 – Ball Aerospace Completes Hand Over of Next-Gen Weather Satellite JPSS-1 to NASA, NOAA; 08/05/2018 – GERMANY’S VDMA ENGINEERING ASSOCIATION SAYS POLITICAL BALL ON IRAN IS NOW IN TEHRAN’S COURT AND AS LONG AS EU DOESN’T RE-ACTIVATE SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN, GERMAN BUSINESSES CAN LEGALLY DO BUSINESS WITH…; 25/04/2018 – BALL CORP – REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES ALL PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATIONS; 30/05/2018 – BALL CORP – BALL AEROSPACE CHOSEN TO DEVELOP, BUILD WIDE FIELD INSTRUMENT OPTICAL MECHANICAL ASSEMBLY FOR NASA’S WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 27/04/2018 – San Francisco’s Art, Tech and Fashion Set Decks Out for SFMOMA Modern Ball

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 2,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 13,750 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 16,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 10:32 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management Company Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 106,721 shares. Asset Management One has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 5,680 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd has 1.32 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ct stated it has 2.14% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct has invested 1% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Williams Jones And Associates Llc reported 89,917 shares. 2.09 million were accumulated by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt owns 267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Limited reported 104,792 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Chilton Ltd Com owns 6.22% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 3.07 million shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.95% or 396,400 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bancorp has 0.02% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 215,109 shares. Envestnet Asset has 80,662 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wr Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) by 593,042 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $180.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Univar Inc by 83,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.89M shares, and cut its stake in Packard Co.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.74 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aldebaran Fincl Inc reported 12,971 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 100,328 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt, Japan-based fund reported 72,013 shares. State Street reported 30.26 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.34% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 774,210 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 6.56 million shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 15,778 shares. Comml Bank Of Stockton owns 0.18% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,047 shares. Bright Rock Cap Management Lc has 53,500 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs holds 0.56% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 41,751 shares. Rmb Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 87,670 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc owns 369 shares. 290,225 are owned by Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc. Wellington Shields & Company Limited Liability Corp holds 1.53% or 18,020 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 136,671 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.