Saybrook Capital Has Cut Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding by $551,420; Stock Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake Has Increased by Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 8.97 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s 2013 Liberia Deal Tainted by Corruption: Global Witness; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Late to teapot party, ExxonMobil breaks with tradition in wooing China’s oil market; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 31/03/2018 – Exxon Reports Emissions at Baytown, Texas, Refinery

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 3,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 66,447 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, down from 69,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $165.18. About 1.15M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $7.85 TO $8.05; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Announces Alessandro Gili as CFO for Transportation Systems Spin; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 24/05/2018 – Thailand’s IRPC To Build Large Aromatics Complex With Honeywell Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Honeywell International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HON)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 74,400 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability reported 40,019 shares stake. Loudon Inv Management Limited Liability Corp reported 26,546 shares. Bowen Hanes reported 0.12% stake. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Telos Mgmt Inc has 1.09% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Crossvault Capital Limited Liability Co, Texas-based fund reported 23,540 shares. 4,308 were accumulated by Capwealth Advisors Limited Co. Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 59,682 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Murphy Capital Inc has 117,800 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,279 shares. Hourglass Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100,808 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur invested in 37.13M shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Company reported 12.29 million shares.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.54 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crawford Counsel Inc invested in 2.16% or 456,962 shares. Waters Parkerson & Comm Ltd Liability Co invested 0.36% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nbt Bancorporation N A has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 56,290 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,315 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa accumulated 0.35% or 3,541 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Franklin reported 0.58% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability stated it has 15,105 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 182,600 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Cibc Incorporated holds 172,715 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 61,493 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 23,085 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 96,596 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Motco invested 0.57% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,390 shares to 122,642 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

