Saybrook Capital Has Boosted Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $495,010; Swift Run Capital Management Maintains Holding in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI)

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 30/05/2018 – VERIZON IS SAID TO BE EXCLUSIVE U.S. CARRIER FOR PIXEL PHONES; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 08/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Verizon Communications $Benchmark 7Y FRN; 24/04/2018 – Verizon first-quarter results beat estimates; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Business – 03/08/2018 01:15 PM; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon earnings: $1.17 per share, vs $1.10 EPS expected

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 60.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 94,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 251,549 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 156,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.08. About 5.47 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Financial Post: BREAKING Finance Minister Bill Morneau to speak at 8:45 a.m. on fate of Trans Mountain pipeline. Kinder Morgan; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 09/04/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS NOT INACCURATE TO SAY KINDER MORGAN AFFAIR IS BECOMING A CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA 1Q EPS C$0.10; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 10/04/2018 – ALBERTA GOVT CONSIDERING BUYING KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU IS SPEAKING NOW TO PREMIERS OF ALBERTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA; 16/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: The Alberta government has introduced legislation that would give the energy minister power to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity invested in 0.34% or 1.02M shares. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Hawaiian Bankshares owns 99,782 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated accumulated 78,262 shares. Argent Tru Company invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 31,883 were reported by Torch Wealth Ltd. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc accumulated 7,797 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Fmr owns 0.45% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 63.11 million shares. Miracle Mile stated it has 0.46% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amica Mutual Com has invested 1.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 5,329 shares. Accredited stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 88,741 are owned by Peregrine Asset Advisers. Capital City Tru Fl accumulated 60,639 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Jackson Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 43,323 shares.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,490 shares to 66,447 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,440 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP).

