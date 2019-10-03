Saybrook Capital Cut Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position as Shares Declined; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Lifted Its Stake in American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) by $1.60 Million as Market Value Declined

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $171.14. About 1.65 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 3.07M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delta Asset Limited Tn reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 16,281 are held by Synovus. Finemark National Bank Tru reported 1,826 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability holds 30,056 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management Company stated it has 6,713 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Montana-based First Interstate Financial Bank has invested 0.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.39% stake. Wesbanco Commercial Bank invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 152,409 were reported by Carlson Lp. Freestone Cap accumulated 6,436 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has 0.49% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 48,300 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 14,500 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. 30,952 were reported by Leuthold Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 448,026 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.50 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.