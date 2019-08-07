Saybrook Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Verizon Communications (VZ); Provident Investment Management Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) Has Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 137,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 11,857 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $948,000, down from 149,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 1.54 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ONE OR TWO PEOPLE STILL IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER SCHOOL SHOOTING; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK W/ TEXAS LEGISLATURE TO FIND SOLUTIONS; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS ISS REPORT INCORRECT, UNRELIABLE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL LOOK TO ADDRESS MENTAL HEALTH & GUN VIOLENCE; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25M, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 5.11M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO HANS VESTBERG CONCLUDES TALK AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Verizon CEO says the company has ‘no interest’ in being a traditional TV network; 22/05/2018 – Verizon Digital Media Services’ Content Delivery Network Now Supports Quick UDP Internet Connections; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 03/05/2018 – Verizon reports results of preliminary shareholder vote at 2018 annual meeting; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.00 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

