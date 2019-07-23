Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Stake in Honeywell Intl Com (HON); As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Cleararc Capital Trimmed Stake by $333,264

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (HON) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 30,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 360,900 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.35 million, up from 330,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.86. About 1.82M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 19/04/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN PUNE; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Greg Lewis As Next Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell Introduces New Intelligent Wearables For Industrial Field Workers; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 7.70 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE CORP – INCREASES SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – FiberLight Releases New Cloud Connectivity Service; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05B and $533.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 5,665 shares to 19,444 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. The insider Paz George sold 1,035 shares worth $154,143.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Companies Inc Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,211 shares to 137,770 shares, valued at $33.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) by 42,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,686 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).