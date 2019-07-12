Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Its Perficient Com (PRFT) Holding by $701,595; Stock Value Rose; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stock Price Declined While Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Cut by $2.20 Million Its Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Perficient Inc Com (PRFT) by 66.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 25,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,945 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 38,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.05. About 110,944 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 70.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 13,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 19,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $157.35. About 338,028 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Intel, HP Inc. and Clorox; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute 4Q EPS by 7-11 Cent; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) – 8 Stocks To Watch For February 4, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Earnings shakeup in household products sector – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox’s Declining Gross Margin Is A Concern – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clorox declares $1.06 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Clorox vs. Colgate-Palmolive – The Motley Fool” with publication date: January 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora invested in 0.01% or 119 shares. Convergence Invest Lc reported 0.2% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability reported 119,703 shares. Personal Cap Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Adage Capital Group Limited Liability Corp owns 0.06% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 160,453 shares. Schaller Investment Group has 1,834 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 443,629 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 10,057 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.12% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,580 shares. Valley Advisers stated it has 0.04% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Confluence Wealth Mgmt holds 0.23% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 2,870 shares. Destination Wealth Management has 0.32% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ls Inv Limited Liability Company invested 0.25% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 120,617 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,289 shares to 17,438 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $236.74M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perficient’s (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 03, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Perficient (PRFT) – Nasdaq” published on March 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PRFT or FORR: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eleven Perficient Digital Colleagues Recognized as Sitecore MVPs – Business Wire” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Perficient (PRFT) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 4,363 shares to 233,868 shares, valued at $19.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 150,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,936 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins reported 3,957 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na holds 787 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,163 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 34,064 shares or 0.01% of the stock. White Pine Capital Limited Liability reported 22,215 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 28,875 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 25,244 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Limited reported 33,275 shares stake. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has 516,475 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Campbell & Adviser reported 0.34% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,495 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us Bancorporation De owns 398 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,625 shares.