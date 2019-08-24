Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Its Ciena Com (CIEN) Stake; Martin Currie LTD Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) Boosted by $3.50 Million as Stock Value Declined

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 30.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 12,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 52,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.87M, up from 39,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $175.04. About 1.01M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Accused of Breach of Noncompete Provisions of Contract; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ciena Corp Com (CIEN) by 42.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 14,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 50,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 35,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 1.91 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q EPS 9c; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 21/05/2018 – INAP Transforms Its Global Network Through Ciena Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,371 shares to 109,251 shares, valued at $15.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Companies Inc Com (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,770 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin Brands Grp Inc Com (NASDAQ:DNKN).

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Don’t Want To Miss On Ciena – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Ciena Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CIEN) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ciena Appoints New Leader in Indonesia to Guide Operator’s Network Transformation – Business Wire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 13,331 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & has 1.5% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company has 12,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis owns 28,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Inc, New York-based fund reported 28,541 shares. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.02% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). 63,300 are owned by Hillsdale Invest Mngmt. Principal Group Inc invested in 642,419 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 27,347 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 3.01M shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 76,484 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 10,229 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Chase Counsel Corp has invested 0.72% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc has 0.59% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 65,000 shares.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “SmileDirectClub Files For $100M IPO – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Align Tech up 2% premarket on accelerated stock buybacks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of VHT – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTAP, ALGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 312,984 shares to 35,494 shares, valued at $2.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 15,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,060 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).