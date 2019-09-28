Sawgrass Asset Management Upped Its Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG) Stake; Logitech International SA (LOGI) Sentiment Is 1.07

Logitech International SA (LOGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 62 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 58 sold and decreased stakes in Logitech International SA. The hedge funds in our database reported: 52.21 million shares, up from 50.01 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Logitech International SA in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 37 Increased: 39 New Position: 23.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG) stake by 156.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 13,765 shares as Asbury Automotive Gp Com (ABG)’s stock rose 16.29%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 22,535 shares with $1.90 million value, up from 8,770 last quarter. Asbury Automotive Gp Com now has $1.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $100.96. About 78,101 shares traded. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has risen 30.42% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ABG News: 16/04/2018 – Asbury Auto May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Asbury Communities’ (MD) Revs at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Asbury Park Games Chooses SweatWorks’ Conquest Events for the Second Straight Year!; 25/05/2018 – Haig Partners Advises Automotive Associates Of Atlanta On Sale To Asbury Automotive And Jim Ellis Automotive Group; 10/04/2018 – Billboard: Asbury Lanes to Reopen This Summer With Lupe Fiasco, Black Lips & More; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Bd Adopts Corporate Governance Guideline Imposing Maximum 5-Year Term for Chairman; 03/05/2018 – Asbury Automotive Appoints Thomas J. Reddin as New Chair of Board’s Governance & Nominating Committee; 20/03/2018 – Asbury Park Press: Police are investigating skeletal remains found in the Colliers Mills Wildlife Management Area, according to; 15/03/2018 – ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP REPORTS A 5.2 PCT STAKE IN ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP AS OF MARCH 14 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Big U.S. auto dealers have significant import exposure

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.68 billion. The firm offers portable wireless Bluetooth speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups. It has a 25.91 P/E ratio. It also provides keyboards and covers for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices; pointing devices, such as PC and Mac-related mice, touchpads, and presenters; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combos; PC Webcams; and remote control and home automation products.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $40.42. About 146,683 shares traded. Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) has declined 10.23% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGI News: 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 02/05/2018 – LOGITECH SEES FY ADJ. OPER INCOME $310M TO $320M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA LOGN.S – SEES $310 MLN TO $320 MLN IN NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME FOR 2019; 06/03/2018 – Logitech CEO says big acquisitions unlikely as it targets sustained growth; 05/03/2018 – Logitech Reaffirms FY18 Non-GAAP Operating Income $270M-$280M; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH SEES 2019 HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT SALES GROWTH; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Adds Avista, Exits Logitech, Cuts Alphabet: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Announcing Logitech Crayon for iPad, Designed for Student Creativity in the Classroom; 27/03/2018 – CFO Pilette Disposes 322 Of Logitech International SA; 05/03/2018 – LOGITECH REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OUTLOOK

Analysts await Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 7.14% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LOGI’s profit will be $74.40 million for 22.46 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Logitech International S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.63% EPS growth.

Credit Agricole S A holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Logitech International S.A. for 1.14 million shares. Gam Holding Ag owns 1.09 million shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1% invested in the company for 2.96 million shares. The California-based Jackson Square Partners Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Pdt Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 138,177 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold ABG shares while 53 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.49 million shares or 1.80% less from 19.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 160,700 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 37,539 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Voya Investment Management Llc has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Public Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 43,081 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). First Trust Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 26,294 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 15,297 shares. Next Fin Grp owns 86 shares. Blackrock accumulated 3.35 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 13,670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) for 10,245 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ABG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock has $9500 highest and $8700 lowest target. $91.50’s average target is -9.37% below currents $100.96 stock price. Asbury Automotive Group Inc Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ABG in report on Monday, May 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) stake by 7,105 shares to 1,995 valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Novanta Inc Com stake by 8,560 shares and now owns 12,825 shares. Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

