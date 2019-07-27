Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $335,862; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Shareholder Addenda Capital Lowered Stake

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 39,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.26M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.67. About 595,602 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-TD Bank lifts posted rate for 5-year fixed mortgages by 45 basis points- Bloomberg; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.62 million, down from 140,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.76. About 886,585 shares traded or 69.24% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – Varian Notes Receipt of Competing Bid by Sirtex; 27/05/2018 – SIRTEX GIVES VARIAN INTERLOCUTORY APPLICATION UPDATE; 04/05/2018 – Varian CEO: Believes Varian Plan ‘Offers More Value and Carries Far Less Risk for Sirtex Stockholders’; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Varian takes out CyberHeart – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Varian Completes Acquisition of Cancer Treatment Services International – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Varian Provides TrueBeam System for IAEA Dosimetry Laboratory in Austria – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Varian and Shandong Cancer Hospital Form Proton Therapy Clinical Application and Research Partnership in China – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc Com by 401,299 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $30.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 32,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc Com Cl A.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.08 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The owns 89,755 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 9,245 shares. The Montana-based First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.1% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Blair William And Company Il invested in 0% or 5,635 shares. Twin Capital Management accumulated 19,910 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Raymond James & Assoc holds 0.02% or 111,647 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 4,011 shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited holds 1,805 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru Co holds 12,188 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 123,255 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt has 1,200 shares. 34 are owned by Earnest Lc. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Fil holds 0% or 12 shares.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) vs. Bank of Montreal (TSX:BMO) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “3 TSX Index Stocks to Buy in July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why All Canadian Investors Should Own TD Bank (TSX:TD) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Here Are 2 Very Different Banks, Both Compelling Investment Options – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD) or CIBC Bank (TSX:CM) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,848 shares to 152,182 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 10,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 297,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Nutrien Ltd.