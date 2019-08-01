Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) by $905,293 as Share Value Declined; Wells Fargo Co (WFC) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Raised Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co (WFC) by 30.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 2.73 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 11.63 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561.95M, up from 8.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 22.71 million shares traded or 20.27% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of WFCM 2017-RC1; 12/04/2018 – Silgan Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INC EAT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Conference Apr 13; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY ENDS COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but it’s a good business; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Wells Fargo was slow to stop bad behavior, but they have a good fundamental business

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 17,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 944,126 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, down from 961,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 17.44 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Gross Margin Rate 63% – 64%; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.47 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/12/2019: INFY,WORK,MDB – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/16/2019: QTT, GSUM, ARW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piershale Grp has invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chesley Taft & Associate Ltd holds 51,030 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 262,805 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Lc holds 236,771 shares or 2.09% of its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability has 8,321 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 2.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 53,061 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Vision Capital holds 0.58% or 38,604 shares. Thomasville Bank has 20,763 shares. 334,386 are owned by Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Co. Farmers Communication reported 176,715 shares stake. Parametric Assoc Ltd Com has invested 0.75% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Aimz Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 3.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Virginia-based Flippin Bruce Porter has invested 3.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perficient Inc Com (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 25,985 shares to 64,945 shares, valued at $1.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 457,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:HRC).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo: Unforgiven Sins Yield 15% – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Warren Buffett Doubled Down on BofA Even More Over Wells Fargo – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 51,595 shares to 171,840 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 365,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 727,318 shares, and cut its stake in Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR).