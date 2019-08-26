Sawgrass Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Caci International Cl A (CACI) by $1.05 Million as Market Value Rose; As Chevron New (CVX) Stock Value Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caci International Inc Cl A (CACI) by 62.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 5,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.22% . The institutional investor held 3,410 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $621,000, down from 9,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caci International Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $211.02. About 168,666 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 20/03/2018 – CSRA: Board Determines CACI Proposal Can’t Reasonably Be Expected to Lead to Superior Proposal; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 15/05/2018 – CACI Pres of U.S. Ops DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA Intl Bd of Directors; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics raises bid for sector peer CSRA to fend off CACI; 18/03/2018 – CACI Announces Proposal to Acquire CSRA for $44.00 Per Shr; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal From CACI International; 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $115.18. About 7.65 million shares traded or 37.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 23/04/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron Workers Could Face Treason Charge in Venezuela; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 20,364 shares to 897,728 shares, valued at $46.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,089 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Company holds 0.21% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 34,422 shares. Miles Cap accumulated 12,573 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fred Alger Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 12,963 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.31% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perella Weinberg Cap Management LP has 280,381 shares. The New Hampshire-based Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corp has invested 0.47% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Klingenstein Fields And Commerce Limited owns 121,722 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Com holds 3,365 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Asset Mngmt One Company has 1.00 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northside Capital Mgmt Llc owns 8,846 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gp Inc invested in 0.58% or 4.74 million shares. Tdam Usa owns 62,500 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CACI shares while 93 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 21.15 million shares or 6.94% less from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Stifel Financial Corporation reported 66,504 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Profund Limited Co stated it has 2,696 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gam Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 6,858 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,334 shares stake. 50,610 were accumulated by Amer Century Inc. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 22,439 shares. Citigroup owns 19,212 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.12% stake. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 57,492 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Huntington Savings Bank invested in 0% or 1,062 shares. Cwm Ltd Com owns 20 shares. Fmr Limited Liability has 358,408 shares.