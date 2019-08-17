Sawgrass Asset Management Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wellcome Trust LTD Upped Its Position by $28.48 Million as Valuation Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 7,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 449,119 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.17 million, down from 456,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $97.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 30/04/2018 – Feinstein Institute hosts Marc Feldmann for Marsh Lecture; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 09/03/2018 – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD MMCB.KL – UNIT GETS CONTRACT FOR WORKS WORTH 138.0 MLN RGT FROM FROM MINISTRY OF DEFENCE MALAYSIA; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q EPS $1.34

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Snap hires Amazon veteran Tim Stone as CFO; 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 15/05/2018 – Amazon will now include women and minority candidates in its board search going forward, following shareholder complaints about the company’s lack of diversity; 29/03/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon, Saying It Does Not Pay Enough Taxes; 18/05/2018 – Al Gore’s Firm Deletes Facebook, Sells Amazon — Barrons.com; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Announces a Collaboration with Amazon Prime Video in Israel; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.01% or 299 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 5.10M shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.19% stake. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability reported 2,561 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 500 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board reported 42,152 shares. Boston Research & holds 0.1% or 2,620 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Company accumulated 115,225 shares. Tompkins holds 0.05% or 3,163 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.16% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Dodge Cox invested 0% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). New Jersey-based Tradition Lc has invested 1.56% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Lodestar Counsel Llc Il holds 2,539 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust reported 6,180 shares.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend and Re-Elects Board of Directors During 2019 Stockholders’ Meeting – Business Wire” published on May 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Names Tamara Ingram to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 11,305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Roberts Glore & Communications Inc Il has 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alphamark has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Money Management Limited Liability Company holds 1,222 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Ajo LP reported 0.27% stake. Of Virginia Va accumulated 1,132 shares. Fincl Advisory Gp owns 418 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. New England Invest Retirement Inc has 2,066 shares. Hillsdale Investment owns 180 shares. Seabridge Investment Limited invested in 0.17% or 292 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co holds 0.04% or 3,595 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 1,881 shares. Glenview Bancorporation Tru Dept has 402 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zevin Asset Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2,356 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 1.91% or 122,693 shares.