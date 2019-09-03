Sawgrass Asset Management Stake in F5 Networks Com (FFIV) Cut by $14.43 Million; Appleton Partners Has Raised Position in Verizon Communications Com (VZ) by $322,907

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (FFIV) by 36.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 92,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.64% . The institutional investor held 162,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.51M, down from 255,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $127.92. About 11,124 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 13.76% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 10/04/2018 – F5 Launches Advanced WAF for Multi-Cloud App Security; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC – PELZER WILL ASSUME HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE MAY 21, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Adj EPS $2.36-Adj EPS $2.39; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (VZ) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 5,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 98,768 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 93,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $57.79. About 726,334 shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/03/2018 – LogMeln Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, down 18.78% or $0.46 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $115.46 million for 16.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.51% EPS growth.