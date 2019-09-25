Sawgrass Asset Management Stake In Brady Cl A (BRC) Was Has Increased; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holder Stephens Investment Management Group Lowered Stake by $658,936

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (BRC) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 9,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.35% . The institutional investor held 19,605 shares of the miscellaneous manufacturing industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $967,000, up from 10,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brady Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $53.32. About 271,833 shares traded. Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) has risen 38.87% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BRC News: 26/04/2018 – Brady Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brady Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRC); 16/04/2018 – Brady Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Brady Corp Narrows 2018 View To EPS $1.95-EPS $2.00; 24/05/2018 – BRADY CORP – “FULL BENEFIT OF THE ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX LEGISLATION WILL NOT BE REALIZED UNTIL NEXT FISCAL YEAR”; 26/04/2018 – Brady Corporation Announces Earnings Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Brady Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – BRADY SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.95 TO $2.00, EST. $1.90; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corp Declares Dividend of 20.75c; 23/05/2018 – Brady Corporation declares regular dividend to shareholders

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc sold 5,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 759,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.43M, down from 765,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $124.34. About 409,902 shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Adj EPS 58c; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 18 investors sold AZPN shares while 105 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 62.60 million shares or 0.41% less from 62.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 7,075 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associates has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 16,968 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp reported 0.04% stake. 170 were accumulated by Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Keybank Natl Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 4,233 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Limited Liability stated it has 6.07 million shares. Bamco New York has invested 0.6% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). The California-based Quantum Management has invested 0.14% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Hm Payson And invested in 0.02% or 4,156 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 109 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com holds 0.47% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) or 3.13 million shares. Financial Architects Inc reported 0% stake. Axa has invested 0.2% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fifth Third Bankshares owns 757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “China HuanQiu Contracting and Engineering Corporation (HQC) Implements Aspen Technology Software to Maximize Safety, Throughput and Profitability – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN): Set To Experience A Decrease In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.50M for 63.44 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fireeye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 23,004 shares to 897,756 shares, valued at $13.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 89,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 17 investors sold BRC shares while 50 reduced holdings. only 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 41.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 41.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 44,849 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 251,018 shares. Schroder Mngmt owns 102,300 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) for 25,802 shares. Ls Inv Limited Company holds 0.02% or 7,420 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Maryland-based Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 8,764 shares. 50,952 are owned by First Tru L P. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 604,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Communication stated it has 115,571 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC). Alps holds 8,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,042 shares to 228,826 shares, valued at $18.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 5,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,803 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc Com (NYSE:AZO).