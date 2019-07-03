Sawgrass Asset Management Stake in Amgen Com (AMGN) Has Increased by $1.44 Million; Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) Stock Rose While Argentiere Capital Ag Boosted Stake

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.23B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $93. About 1.08M shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 4.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Rev $6.91B; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-MARCH DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.29 PCT VS 5.16 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 06/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer internships; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 26/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Capital One $Benchmark 3Y +85#, 7Y +130#; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 2.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 7,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 339,846 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.56M, up from 332,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $188.66. About 1.80 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group rejects Amgen and UCB’s Evenity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Amgen And The Institute For Protein Design (IPD) At University Of Washington Announce Unique Strategic Research Partnership – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: AMP, AVGO, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 14,295 shares to 60,160 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,024 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

