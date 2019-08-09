Sawgrass Asset Management Raised Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position; Kforce (KFRC) Has 1.04 Sentiment

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 32,458 shares as Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 441,512 shares with $35.58 million value, up from 409,054 last quarter. Abbvie Inc. Com now has $97.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 3.53M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – AbbVie Donates $100 Million to Strengthen Access to Healthcare, Housing for Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors

Kforce Inc (KFRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 76 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 73 decreased and sold stock positions in Kforce Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.15 million shares, down from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Kforce Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 60 Increased: 51 New Position: 25.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Q2 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware holds 22,278 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 27,500 shares. Northern Corp has invested 0.4% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackenzie, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 128,288 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Company holds 0.24% or 16,282 shares. Cornerstone Investment Partners Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 19,715 shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp owns 0.04% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 4,403 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability holds 0.31% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 55,491 shares. Intersect Capital Ltd Llc invested in 25,495 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 27,425 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.51% or 36,400 shares in its portfolio. Orca Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.6% or 6,561 shares. Green Square Capital Lc reported 16,372 shares stake. Summit Secs Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 11,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 11,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Shares for $2.05M were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. Gosebruch Henry O bought $2.02M worth of stock.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 7,733 shares to 557,113 valued at $44.68 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Emergent Biosolutn Inc Com (NYSE:EBS) stake by 18,560 shares and now owns 14,645 shares. Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 30.06% above currents $64.84 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Kforce Inc. for 528,362 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 121,377 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Matarin Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 217,850 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has invested 0.38% in the stock. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co, a Texas-based fund reported 139,969 shares.

Kforce Inc. provides professional and technical specialty staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $867.60 million. It operates through three divisions: Technology , Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS). It has a 6.37 P/E ratio. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, e-commerce, technology infrastructure, network architecture, and security.

More notable recent Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kforce (KFRC) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kforce Revealed as the Most Recognized Staffing Firm Among Tech Consultants – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kforce (KFRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Kforce Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kforce, Inc. (KFRC) CEO David Dunkel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.