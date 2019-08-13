Sawgrass Asset Management Position in Oracle (ORCL) Has Trimmed by $646,123 as Share Value Rose; Bell State Bank & Trust Has Cut General Mls (GIS) Holding by $365,160; Stock Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 1.51M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc analyzed 12,191 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 768,627 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.28 million, down from 780,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $179.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $53.94. About 6.38 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has been the subject of analyst attention and market news.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.73 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, made several portfolio adjustments in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has been the subject of analyst attention and market news.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25 million US Long portfolio, made several portfolio adjustments in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.61 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.