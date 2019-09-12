Sawgrass Asset Management Position in Mccormick & Co Com Non Vtg (MKC) Boosted by $6.36 Million as Shares Rose; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Stock Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Position by $4.33 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (MKC) by 33.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 41,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 164,319 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.47 million, up from 123,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $158.31. About 197,054 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – McCormick Is Latest to Use U.S. Tax Savings for Employee Bonuses; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick; 13/04/2018 – Tronc’s Largest Shareholder, Michael Ferro, Sells Entire Stake to Descendant of Chicago Tribune Former Owner McCormick – Filing; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 65.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 113,823 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The hedge fund held 288,349 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.09 million, up from 174,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 4.68 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 27/03/2018 – Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 15 Months; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION

More notable recent Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “World Gold Council launches guidelines for environment, governance issues – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Stock Markets Advance Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Wall Street Plunges as Trumps Tells US Companies to Leave China – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 12,846 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Korea Inv Corp holds 896,168 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.03% or 107,075 shares. 12.08 million are owned by Geode Mgmt. Investec Asset has 0.19% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.06% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). The Japan-based Norinchukin Bank & Trust The has invested 0.07% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bancshares Of America Corp De accumulated 0.02% or 4.25 million shares. Moreover, Tcw Grp Inc has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Assetmark has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). M&R Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Lenox Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Gideon Capital reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Greatmark Inv Prtnrs stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McCormick: Pay For Quality – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.