Sawgrass Asset Management Position in Esco Technologies Com (ESE) Boosted by $730,635 as Valuation Rose; Hecla Mining Co (HL) Holder Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Cut Position

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Hecla Mining Co (HL) by 49.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 995,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Hecla Mining Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $785.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 12.60M shares traded or 45.72% up from the average. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has declined 40.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HL News: 23/03/2018 – Hecla Mining Company, Affiliates Report Stake In Klondex Mines; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Under Deal, Klondex’s Canadian Assets Will Be Spun Out to Its Existing Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – HECLA AGREES TO SETTLE UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE CHARGE RELATED TO; 07/03/2018 – USW Local 5114 Rejects Arbitration Proposed to End Hecla Strike; 05/03/2018 – HECLA GETS C$40M INVESTMENT FROM RESSOURCES QUEBEC; 24/04/2018 – FTC: 20181087: Hecla Mining Company; Klondex Mines Ltd; 08/05/2018 – HECLA: DISCOVERIES AT CASA BERARDI, SAN SEBASTIAN, GREENS CREEK; 08/05/2018 – Hecla Reports Continued Discoveries at Casa Berardi, San Sebastian and Greens Creek; 19/03/2018 – Hecla: Has Sufficient Cash on Hand and Available Under Existing Credit Arrangements to Finance the Cash Portion of the Consideration for the Transaction; 30/04/2018 – HECLA PRODUCTION GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc Com (ESE) by 275.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 10,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.73% . The institutional investor held 14,860 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $996,000, up from 3,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.17% or $5.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 159,762 shares traded or 36.22% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 36.98% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 08/05/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC ESE.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.55 TO $3.65; 19/04/2018 – ESCO Corporation to Join Leading Global Engineering Company, Weir; 14/03/2018 ESCO Announces Acquisition of North American Utility Solutions Provider; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 14/03/2018 – ESCO TECHNOLOGIES INC – MANTA TO OPERATE AS PRODUCT LINE OF DOBLE ENGINEERING AS PART OF ESCO’S UTILITIES SOLUTIONS GROUP OPERATING SEGMENT; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO Corp; 15/03/2018 – NY PSC: PSC Rules Against Three ESCOs, OKs 4th ESCO to Serve Low-Income Customers – 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ ESCO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESE)

More notable recent Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hecla Mining: Don’t Buy The Shells – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Hecla Mining Soared 37% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Hecla Mining Company’s (NYSE:HL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Hecla Mining Stock Popped 9% Today – Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hecla Mining Company (HL) CEO Phil Baker on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold HL shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 280.17 million shares or 2.84% more from 272.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 670,611 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 707,313 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). 580 were reported by Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited Company. 706,943 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. 5.53M were accumulated by Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. 4,000 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Brookstone Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Johnson Fin Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.47 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) for 5.13M shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Com holds 0% in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) or 1.42 million shares. Fmr Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL). Timber Hill owns 10,301 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr accumulated 0% or 8,106 shares.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 86,353 shares to 815,492 shares, valued at $135.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International Inc/Md (NASDAQ:MAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,720 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 261,909 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kames Capital Public Ltd holds 72,226 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. First LP accumulated 54,487 shares. Monetary stated it has 200 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp accumulated 4,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 9,700 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.03% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Bamco owns 86,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest Advisors reported 69,160 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt holds 0% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) or 6,487 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,492 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE). Proshare Advsr Limited Company invested in 3,516 shares.