Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Universal Ins Hldgs In Com (UVE) Position; Holowesko Partners LTD Has Boosted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) stake by 6.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Holowesko Partners Ltd acquired 154,000 shares as Wells Fargo Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Holowesko Partners Ltd holds 2.47M shares with $119.17M value, up from 2.31 million last quarter. Wells Fargo Co New now has $198.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.09. About 16.74M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 10/05/2018 – Still Too Early to Get Back on Wells Fargo’s Wagon — Heard on the Street; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO TO PAY $1 BILLION TO SETTLE CFPB AND OCC PROBES; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – STEVE ELLIS, HEAD OF INNOVATION GROUP, WILL RETIRE; 07/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – NONINTEREST EXPENSE DOLLAR TARGET RANGE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo nears $1 bln settlement for loan abuses

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Universal Ins Hldgs In Com (UVE) stake by 43.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 23,850 shares as Universal Ins Hldgs In Com (UVE)’s stock declined 17.19%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 31,260 shares with $969,000 value, down from 55,110 last quarter. Universal Ins Hldgs In Com now has $865.02M valuation. The stock increased 5.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.29. About 510,567 shares traded or 103.61% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs

Holowesko Partners Ltd decreased Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) stake by 53,700 shares to 178,500 valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 507,600 shares and now owns 6,600 shares. Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Wells Fargo & Co has $63 highest and $4600 lowest target. $51.56’s average target is 11.87% above currents $46.09 stock price. Wells Fargo & Co had 23 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 15 with “Market Perform”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. On Tuesday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $51 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by UBS. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Wood. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm Bancorporation has invested 0.49% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership reported 167,106 shares. Bowling Management Limited Liability has invested 0.48% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Two Sigma Securities owns 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,479 shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 97,088 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Co holds 0% or 282 shares in its portfolio. 21,178 are owned by Kemnay Advisory. Benin Mgmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 32,991 shares. 1St Source Bancorp owns 75,919 shares. Mirador Cap Prns Limited Partnership invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). King Luther Management Corporation invested in 275,030 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 136,058 are held by Channing Cap Mngmt Llc. Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 3,200 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.15% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Renaissance Gp Lc stated it has 12,838 shares. Denali Ltd Llc owns 83 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 8,943 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 5,999 shares. Schroder Group stated it has 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 878 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) for 51,483 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 42,657 shares in its portfolio. Marco Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,000 shares stake. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 10,495 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Inc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Numerixs Tech holds 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) or 800 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $940,223 activity. $200,787 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) shares were bought by DOWNES SEAN P. Donaghy Stephen also bought $630,000 worth of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) on Wednesday, March 6. $22,537 worth of stock was bought by Wilcox Frank on Monday, March 4.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Novanta Inc Com stake by 12,950 shares to 21,385 valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vmware Inc Cl A Com (NYSE:VMW) stake by 30,198 shares and now owns 150,705 shares. Fair Isaac Corp Com (NYSE:FICO) was raised too.