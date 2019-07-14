Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) as Share Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Lifted Its Stake by $9.05 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A (CTSH) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 4,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 267,947 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.41M, down from 272,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutns Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $65.86. About 2.51 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 71,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 387,394 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.47M, up from 316,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson out as Microsoft reorganizes; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wharton Business Gru Ltd holds 0.47% or 38,898 shares. The Maryland-based Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aristotle Cap Limited Liability invested in 6.01M shares or 4.21% of the stock. Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 2.06% or 68,723 shares. Cls Invests Limited Co holds 5,540 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scotia has 1.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kensico Capital Mngmt owns 7.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.16 million shares. Willis Invest Counsel has invested 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jbf Inc invested in 3.79% or 180,000 shares. Fil Limited owns 9.09M shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Freestone Capital Hldgs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 154,979 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&R Management Inc holds 78,586 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Co invested in 3.77% or 384,214 shares. Moreover, Addison Co has 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,312 shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 19,826 shares to 5,386 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 63,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,687 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq" on July 10, 2019

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Cognizant (CTSH) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq" on May 02, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies Inc owns 74,058 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has 25,144 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 8,918 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ativo Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 14,500 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 83,769 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. M Secs owns 0.12% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 6,894 shares. 2.63 million were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Com. Suncoast Equity Mgmt owns 3.96% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 246,555 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 28,481 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 80,854 shares. Aviva Public Ltd reported 408,333 shares stake. Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 720,699 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt owns 70,860 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 selling transactions for $953,186 activity. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of stock. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 8,160 shares to 13,135 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 58,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,335 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).