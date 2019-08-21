Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Its Merit Med Sys Com (MMSI) Stake by $722,850 as Shares Declined; As Walmart Com (WMT) Market Value Rose, Holder Cullen Frost Bankers Has Decreased Holding by $367,533

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc Com (MMSI) by 28.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 11,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 29,510 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, down from 41,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 462,024 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 27/03/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 08/05/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Merit Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMSI); 01/05/2018 – NINEPOINT MEDICAL PACT WITH MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc sold 3,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 76,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.51M, down from 80,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.13. About 4.19 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 22/03/2018 – Recode: ModCloth’s former CEO Matt Kaness has left Walmart just a year after the acquisition; 09/05/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: (AP) Softbank chief exec Masayoshi Son confirms deal to sell stake in India’s Flipkart to Walmart; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 17/05/2018 – Walmart tops estimates, online sales jump 33%; 09/05/2018 – Walmart to Fund Deal With Newly Issued Debt, Cash on Hand; 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: WALMART-FLIPKART AGREEMENT WAS MADE TUESDAY NIGHT JAPAN TIME; 06/04/2018 – Madhavan Narayanan: “Walmart completes due diligence for buying into Flipkart: sources” -; 19/04/2018 – BI India: Walmart just made a change that employees have been demanding for years; 02/04/2018 – Walmart is looking at buying PillPack, an online pharmacy, for under $1 billion; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bright Horizons Fam So Com (NYSE:BFAM) by 4,095 shares to 17,880 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NASDAQ:NEO).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $28.14 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.43% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold MMSI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 50.57 million shares or 1.22% less from 51.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Mngmt Llc holds 1.2% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 22,934 shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Fdx Advsr Inc reported 6,118 shares. Massachusetts Ma invested in 0.01% or 350,660 shares. 8,000 are owned by Capital Mgmt. Swiss Bancorporation, a Switzerland-based fund reported 99,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Ami Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.14% or 250,432 shares. 700,827 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) for 195 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 21,000 shares. Altrinsic Advsr Limited Co stated it has 69,202 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 29,510 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited has 0% invested in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

