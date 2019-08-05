Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Position By $173.30 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) stake by 1.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 22,093 shares as Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA)’s stock declined 0.58%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 1.34M shares with $53.55 million value, down from 1.36 million last quarter. Comcast Corp New Cl A now has $187.94 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 12.89M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts […]; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CONSIDERING ALL-CASH OFFER TO BUY TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 27/03/2018 – Chinese ex-fund manager must face U.S. SEC’s insider trading claims -judge; 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – Comcast/Sky: outfoxed; 23/05/2018 – Hohn urged Fox’s Rupert Murdoch in a letter “to immediately engage” with Comcast; 25/04/2018 – Comcast’s Brian Roberts has not […]; 22/05/2018 – Comcast Announces Nationwide Launch of xFi Pods: A New, Whole-Home Mesh WiFi System

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) stake by 51.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 1.47M shares as Vulcan Matls Co (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1.37 million shares with $162.24M value, down from 2.84M last quarter. Vulcan Matls Co now has $18.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $137.23. About 583,716 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 46,100 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 15,363 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). First Manhattan Company has invested 0.78% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated reported 604 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 1,284 were accumulated by Cordasco Finance. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 13,478 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Jefferies Fincl Group Inc invested 0.14% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 43,579 shares stake. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 140.66M shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth owns 0.06% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 4,632 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 2.46M shares or 0.23% of the stock. Allstate has 373,149 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 17 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. Macquarie Research upgraded the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, April 9 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 13.60 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 10,760 shares to 13,245 valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) stake by 14,845 shares and now owns 50,110 shares. Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) was raised too.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Comcast (CMCSA) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Comcast (CMCSA) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Comcast (CMCSA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Stock Down from Record High as Q2 Earnings Loom – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Wellington Management Group Llp increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 210,383 shares to 8.83 million valued at $1.62 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) stake by 191,234 shares and now owns 1.09M shares. Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE:CRS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.57M shares. Birmingham Cap Mgmt Com Inc Al holds 1,824 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 1,864 shares. Conning Incorporated reported 2,649 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company reported 25,560 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,326 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 2,105 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 24,758 are owned by Utah Retirement. 114,751 are held by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 22,726 shares. Fred Alger Management invested 0.67% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.63M for 20.06 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.