Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Position by $861,627; Stock Rose; Usana Health Sciences (USNA) Shareholder Ajo LP Decreased Its Stake by $1.40 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 22,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.55M, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.89. About 12.52 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns April 16 — 22 with More for the Entire Family… and the Dog; 05/03/2018 – Comcast Extends Gigabit Internet Service in Homes and Businesses Throughout the Greater Houston Area; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Rev $22.8B; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Superbowl; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 21/05/2018 – SKY SKY RESPONDS TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST AND NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE COMCAST ABILITY TO INCLUDE NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION IN NEW, EXISTING XFINITY PACKAGES; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA – RAISED $100 MLN IN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY EXISTING INVESTOR COMCAST VENTURES, NEW INVESTORS NBCUNIVERSAL, GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENT PARTNERS

Ajo Lp decreased its stake in Usana Health Sciences (USNA) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp sold 16,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 396,850 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.28M, down from 413,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Usana Health Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $76.72. About 250,205 shares traded. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 29.58% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.01% the S&P500. Some Historical USNA News: 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SEES FY EPS $4.25 TO $4.55, EST. $4.39 (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.25 TO $4.55; 02/04/2018 – Global Leader in Nutrition Expanding to Four New Markets; 25/05/2018 – USANA expands research and development team to increase focus on clinical studies; 24/04/2018 – USANA Health Sciences Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Net Sales and Increases 2018 Outlook; 25/05/2018 – USANA reorganizes research and development department to heighten focus on clinical studies; 25/05/2018 – USANA REORGANIZES RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT; 12/03/2018 USANA Named Top Rated Direct Selling Brand for Fifth Time; 22/05/2018 – USANA remains on top after taking home multiple local and international awards; 24/04/2018 – USANA HEALTH SCIENCES INC USNA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxonmobil (NYSE:XOM) by 30,190 shares to 942,717 shares, valued at $76.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Udr (NYSE:UDR) by 156,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $6.99 million activity. Gull Global Ltd sold $3.41 million worth of stock. Shares for $31,076 were sold by FULLER GILBERT A on Monday, February 11. 282 shares were sold by Winssinger Frederic J, worth $29,866 on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Science And Athleticism Meet As USANA Tackles Obstacle Course Racing To Become The Official Nutritional Partner Of Spartan US – PRNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “USANA appoints new chief officer and managing director of China – PRNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Tupperware Remains A Good Long-Term Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “33 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceutic Com (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 51,890 shares to 63,600 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp Com (NYSE:CIEN) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Another trade for 275,746 shares valued at $10.21M was sold by COHEN DAVID L.

