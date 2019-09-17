Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered By $339,000 Its Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Position; Hmn Financial (HMNF) Sellers Increased By 7.69% Their Shorts

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Illinois Tool Works (ITW) stake by 1.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 2,260 shares as Illinois Tool Works (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 183,986 shares with $27.75M value, down from 186,246 last quarter. Illinois Tool Works now has $50.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $157.29. About 464,184 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote; 26/04/2018 – ITW Delivers $1.90 Earnings per Share, up 23%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B

Hmn Financial Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) had an increase of 7.69% in short interest. HMNF’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.69% from 1,300 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Hmn Financial Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF)’s short sellers to cover HMNF’s short positions. The SI to Hmn Financial Inc’s float is 0.04%. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $20.65. About 605 shares traded. HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) has risen 10.42% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HMNF News: 19/04/2018 HMN Financial 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REG-Fondsbørsmeddelelse: lndkaldelse til repræsentantskabsmøde i HMN Naturgas IS/ den 18. maj 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HMN Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HMNF)

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) stake by 41,022 shares to 164,319 valued at $25.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) stake by 3,855 shares and now owns 8,165 shares. Lindblad Expeditions H Com was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is -8.24% below currents $157.29 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, May 10 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Argus Research maintained the shares of ITW in report on Friday, April 26 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $145 target. Northcoast downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $12100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Friday, April 26. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $14400 target. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Manchester Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Vermont-based fund reported 2,577 shares. Hm Payson holds 33,301 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 14,619 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) or 4,084 shares. Coho Ptnrs Limited stated it has 1.20M shares or 4.25% of all its holdings. Srb Corporation holds 0.05% or 3,334 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman Com has invested 1.32% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.33% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Appleton Prtn Ma holds 3,720 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,576 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Davenport Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Numerixs Techs Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Monarch Mgmt Incorporated reported 2,008 shares.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.25M for 19.96 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Another recent and important HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “HMN Financial, Inc. Announces 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 2.70, from 3.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 1 investors sold HMN Financial, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 49.30% less from 3.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has 4,298 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 15,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Gendell Jeffrey L has invested 0.74% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). James Invest Research invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 22,802 are owned by Seizert Prtn Lc. Bridgeway Cap stated it has 49,800 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 338,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock reported 34,083 shares stake. Castine Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.4% in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 858 shares. Us State Bank De invested in 1,500 shares. 152 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF). Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 103,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides community banking services and products. The company has market cap of $98.03 million. It offers various deposits accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and non-interest bearing checking and certificate accounts comprising individual retirement accounts for retail and commercial customers. It has a 10.21 P/E ratio. The firm also provides loan products, including single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and multi-family loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans comprising home equity loans, automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, mobile home loans, lot loans, loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes.