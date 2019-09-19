Sawgrass Asset Management Lowered Amgen Com (AMGN) Position by $1.14 Million; Share Value Rose; As Masco (MAS) Market Valuation Rose, Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lifted Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 333,637 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.48 million, down from 339,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $195.04. About 1.91M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AND AMGEN ANNOUNCE FDA APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG™ (ERENUMAB-AOOE), A NOVEL TREATMENT DEVELOPED SPECIFICALLY FOR MIGRAINE PREVENTION

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 243,900 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57 million, up from 220,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.48. About 4.31M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.48 TO $2.63; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco downgraded to Neutral at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Masco declares $0.135 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation’s (NYSE:MAS) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 14.09 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.