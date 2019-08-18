Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) Position; Diam Company LTD Has Lowered Its Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Position

Diam Company Ltd decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) stake by 58.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Diam Company Ltd sold 340,027 shares as Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM)’s stock declined 1.15%. The Diam Company Ltd holds 242,527 shares with $12.90 million value, down from 582,554 last quarter. Maxim Integrated Prods Inc now has $14.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.15% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.11. About 1.58 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 23/05/2018 – Maxim’s Compact Synchronous Buck Converters Provide Industry’s Lowest EMI Performance for Automotive lnfotainment and ADAS Applications; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED 3Q NET REV. $649M, EST. $640.5M; 30/04/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior Biotechnology Analyst; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 73c; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated Sees 4Q EPS 62c-EPS 68c; 07/03/2018 – Payment Data Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 08/05/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – NCIB WILL COMMENCE ON MAY 11, 2018 AND MAY CONTINUE TO MAY 10, 2019; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD) stake by 3.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 15,491 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Com (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 457,456 shares with $34.72M value, up from 441,965 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Com now has $12.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 730,859 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M

Diam Company Ltd increased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 18,615 shares to 57,472 valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) stake by 3,031 shares and now owns 70,531 shares. Coca Cola European Partners was raised too.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Maxim’s (MXIM) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Maxim Integrated Products is Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eqis Management stated it has 0.03% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Tdam Usa Incorporated, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 116,589 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Captrust Advisors invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested in 270,762 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eaton Vance has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Hrt Financial Ltd reported 7,715 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 13,175 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mgmt One reported 0.07% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Campbell And Adviser Lc reported 13,997 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia holds 0.01% or 21,888 shares. Amp Cap Limited owns 75,624 shares. Donaldson Management Llc owns 10,485 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) stake by 5,775 shares to 3,410 valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danaher Corp Com (NYSE:DHR) stake by 3,998 shares and now owns 245,214 shares. Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) was reduced too.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will the Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Disappoint in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Top, Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.