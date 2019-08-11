Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted By $5.44 Million Its Vmware Cl A Com (VMW) Holding; 4 Analysts Are Bullish Turtle Beach (HEAR) Last Week

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW) stake by 25.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 30,198 shares as Vmware Inc Cl A Com (VMW)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 150,705 shares with $27.20M value, up from 120,507 last quarter. Vmware Inc Cl A Com now has $64.45B valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $157.5. About 661,939 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – RoundTower Wins VMware Americas Solution Provider Partner of the Year; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 23/05/2018 – VMWARE INC – CO, OKTA ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP AND INTEGRATION BETWEEN VMWARE WORKSPACE ONE AND OKTA IDENTITY CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – Fornetix Key Orchestration Achieves VMware Ready™ Status; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO; 05/03/2018 VMware Helps Healthcare Organizations Transform the Cost, Quality and Delivery of Patient Care; 21/03/2018 – Cylance, VMware Partnership Provides Security and Analytics Across Digital Workspace Environments in the Enterprise; 13/04/2018 – DELL IS SAID TO BE LEANING AGAINST REVERSE MERGER WITH VMWARE; 17/04/2018 – CNBC International: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware

Among 4 analysts covering Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ:HEAR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turtle Beach Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. Lake Street maintained Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) rating on Friday, March 15. Lake Street has “Buy” rating and $20 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. DA Davidson maintained the shares of HEAR in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by DA Davidson. See Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) latest ratings:

19/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

12/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Lake Street Rating: Buy New Target: $20 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Initiate

15/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think VMware (NYSE:VMW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 22, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Version of VMware HCX Simplifies Application Migration & Mobility – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Mirae Asset Glob Invs Ltd holds 10,903 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Incorporated holds 6,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 7,662 shares stake. City Com invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa holds 15,081 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Pitcairn Com has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). The California-based Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). American Century Cos owns 401,675 shares. 12,928 are held by Convergence Investment Lc. Jane Street Group Inc Inc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 69,963 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn owns 35 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 34,352 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 17,081 shares to 944,126 valued at $50.97 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Integer Hldgs Corp Com stake by 9,650 shares and now owns 23,090 shares. Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 17 analysts covering VMware (NYSE:VMW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. VMware has $210 highest and $130 lowest target. $183.33’s average target is 16.40% above currents $157.5 stock price. VMware had 31 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Thursday, April 11. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $210 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VMW in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $200 target. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) rating on Friday, March 1. Nomura has “Sell” rating and $130 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Credit Suisse. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $190 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $155 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $129.92 million. The firm offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It has a 3.47 P/E ratio. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss.

More notable recent Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Turtle Beach -9.6% after revenue miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Lies Ahead? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Turtle Beach (HEAR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Turtle Beach (HEAR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.