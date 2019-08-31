Sawgrass Asset Management Lifted Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) Holding By $520,065; HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY) Had 6 Bullish Analysts

Among 9 analysts covering Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Healthequity has $100 highest and $8000 lowest target. $88.40’s average target is 48.92% above currents $59.36 stock price. Healthequity had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Neutral”. Barrington maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of HQY in report on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. See HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) latest ratings:

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM) stake by 29.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 4,095 shares as Bright Horizons Fam So Com (BFAM)’s stock rose 17.49%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 17,880 shares with $2.27 million value, up from 13,785 last quarter. Bright Horizons Fam So Com now has $9.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $165.05. About 188,338 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Net $150M-Net $152M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 8% to 10%; 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bright Horizons Family Solutions I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFAM); 11/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $98; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Rev $463.7M; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.12-Adj EPS $3.16; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c

More notable recent HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Cards for HealthEquity (HQY) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HealthEquity (HQY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HealthEquity (HQY) Stock Moves -0.51%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “WageWorks Stockholders Approve Acquisition by HealthEquity – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $59.36. About 629,587 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.66 billion. The Company’s services and products include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It has a 40.6 P/E ratio. The firm also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs.

Among 2 analysts covering Bright Horizons Family (NYSE:BFAM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bright Horizons Family has $16300 highest and $126 lowest target. $144.50’s average target is -12.45% below currents $165.05 stock price. Bright Horizons Family had 3 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 20 to “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Caci International Inc Cl A (NYSE:CACI) stake by 5,775 shares to 3,410 valued at $621,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 25,389 shares and now owns 692,669 shares. Medpace Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.