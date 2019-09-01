Sawgrass Asset Management Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Com (FICO); As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Monarch Alternative Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $16.08 Million

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp Com (FICO) by 115.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 4,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 9,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 4,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $352.72. About 152,694 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.38, EST. $6.15; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 02/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Corp.: Eva Manolis Elected as a Director of the Company; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.02B; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUES $1.02 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC 2Q REV. $257.9M, EST. $244.3M; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform; 11/04/2018 – FICO Survey: 70% of APAC Banks Will Use Al in Collections and Recovery by 2019

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp sold 2.01M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.05M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13 million, down from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 3.55M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 03/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Volume Surges Almost 14 Times Average; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan

Monarch Alternative Capital Lp, which manages about $6.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 385,500 shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $871.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholder Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, RTEC, ORIT, GWR – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 86,237 shares. 15.25 million were accumulated by Oaktree Cap Mngmt Lp. Bridger Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 1.38M shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 167 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 60,674 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 637,174 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co reported 26,243 shares. Northeast Fin Consultants holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 15,187 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 57,459 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Cap Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Md Sass Invsts Services owns 2.36 million shares. Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Nomura Inc reported 29.17M shares stake. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Company Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 103,743 shares. Ulysses Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 64,500 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) by 11,446 shares to 681,233 shares, valued at $31.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (NYSE:MMC) by 7,698 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 449,119 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup invested in 0% or 18,166 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Llc reported 9,100 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Us State Bank De holds 2,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Mellon has 359,147 shares. Huntington Bank has 456 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.16% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). 11,813 were accumulated by Bluemountain Management Lc. The New York-based American Interest has invested 0.06% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 12,300 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability reported 19,922 shares. 1,891 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.02% or 2,668 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 7,504 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Investments Company reported 0.01% stake.