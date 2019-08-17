Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Neogenomics Com New (NEO) Holding by $351,000; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company Has Increased Stake

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc Com New (NEO) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 17,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 35,455 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, up from 17,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 417,332 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 EBIT $39M-EBIT $43M; 02/04/2018 – NeoGenomics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 18.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company bought 4,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 25,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $102.76. About 4.55 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES MEDTRONIC’S RATING OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGAT; 01/05/2018 – All Medtronic Full-Time and Part-Time U.S. Employees Will Be Covered Under the Company Family Care Leave Policy; 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Medtronic’s A3 Senior Unsecured and Prime-2 Comml Paper Ratings; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Diabetes Rev $645M, Up 26%

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Company, which manages about $337.76 million and $227.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,142 shares to 11,941 shares, valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,981 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Medtronic plc. (MDT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Partners with Viz.ai to Accelerate Adoption of New Artificial Intelligence Software in U.S. Stroke Centers – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic readies rival surgical robot to Intuitive’s da Vinci – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs expanded use for Medtronic aortic valve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bragg Advisors Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3,048 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 89,176 shares. First Manhattan Co reported 4,410 shares. The California-based Planning Advsrs Lc has invested 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 260,912 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. North Star Asset Mgmt Inc reported 4,805 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bailard invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Benedict Fincl Advsr owns 57,273 shares. Farmers Trust Company holds 33,192 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.12% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Alphamark Advisors Limited Co has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Intersect Limited Liability invested 0.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). The California-based Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.6% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Violich Cap Incorporated holds 14,165 shares.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares to 185,192 shares, valued at $37.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc. Cl B. (NYSE:NKE) by 21,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,587 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc Com (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everence Management has 0.07% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.02% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). 17,500 are owned by Yorktown Rech. State Street invested in 2.35 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Us Bancorp De owns 1,723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Swiss Bancshares, a Switzerland-based fund reported 163,500 shares. Da Davidson Communications holds 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 15,419 shares. Moreover, King Luther Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.02% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 143,450 shares. Nordea Mngmt Ab accumulated 331,528 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 27,944 shares. Eam Invsts accumulated 182,909 shares. Stephens Ar has 0.04% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

