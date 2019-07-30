Sawgrass Asset Management Increased Its Position in Republic Svcs Com (RSG) by $18.88 Million; Associated Banc-Corp Lifted Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $1.44 Million; Stock Rose

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 36,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 698,753 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.94M, up from 661,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 9.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – WILL LAUNCH A VARIETY OF INITIAL OFFERS THIS MONTH THAT INCLUDE A NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 3rd Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS EXPECT CAPITAL SPENDING COMPOSITION TO CONTINUE SHIFT TOWARDS CONNECTIVITY-DRIVEN BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE SPENDING – EARNINGS CALL; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan won’t run for re-election – NBC News; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF AROUND $500 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Rev $13.52B; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (RSG) by 6098.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 236,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,901 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.28M, up from 3,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 1.07M shares traded or 6.99% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 11/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp has 156,154 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability invested in 264,976 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 41,918 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). 350,280 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. Castleark Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Ltd Company has 0.59% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Hilton Cap Mgmt Llc reported 290,914 shares. First Citizens Bancshares has 0.36% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Credit Agricole S A accumulated 277,736 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Moreover, Appleton Partners Ma has 0.33% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Lifeplan Fincl Gru Inc owns 61 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0.03% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Silvercrest Asset Group Incorporated Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 1,938 shares to 80,907 shares, valued at $95.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,024 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources has 0.67% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 31.10M shares. Private Advsr has 203,878 shares for 2.47% of their portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has 39,055 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Wealthquest invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3.29M shares or 0.91% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cornerstone Advsr reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 906,762 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Com owns 297,250 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Pitcairn holds 0.24% or 55,489 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.34% stake. Chartist Incorporated Ca reported 6,887 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia reported 0.61% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt owns 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 90,000 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 10,208 shares to 4,039 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,822 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10.21 million activity.