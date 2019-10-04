Sawgrass Asset Management Holding in Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Decreased by $743,750 as Stock Price Rose; Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Valuation Rose While Marathon Capital Management Trimmed Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 25.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 18,125 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.17M, down from 24,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 196,449 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Revenue $1.81 Billion to $1.86 Billion; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q Rev $291.1M; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group 1Q EPS 28c; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group: Integration Expected to Continue to Be Implemented Over Next 12 to 18 Mos

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 31.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 114,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The institutional investor held 247,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $832,000, down from 361,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 161,843 shares traded or 3.59% up from the average. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.43, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 3 investors sold ENZ shares while 22 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 28.43 million shares or 4.55% more from 27.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De reported 17,652 shares stake. 17,048 were accumulated by Kbc Group Nv. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 217,666 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 14,792 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 35,400 shares. 18,827 are held by Cutter And Com Brokerage. Marathon Capital Mngmt reported 247,130 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Gru Limited Com has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 32,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Pcl reported 0% stake. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 2,634 shares or 0% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Amer Intll Grp Inc invested in 28,059 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 297 shares.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on March 27, 2019, Digitaljournal.com published: “Harbert Discovery Fund Nominates Two Highly-Qualified Independent Candidates to Enzo Biochem Board – Press Release – Digital Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pluristem Therapeutics and EDAP TMS among healthcare gainers; Align Technology among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo settles patent dispute with Hologic and Grifols – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG) by 132,278 shares to 372,179 shares, valued at $32.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 143,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Brady Corp Cl A (NYSE:BRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,783 are held by Pinnacle Partners. Zacks Invest Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Alliancebernstein LP owns 637,199 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il holds 20,950 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 452,134 are held by Bancorporation Of America De. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 9,357 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.25% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Tarbox Family Office Inc, California-based fund reported 53 shares. International Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 563,283 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 33 shares. 3,200 are held by Yorktown Mgmt &. Rothschild & Asset Management Us has invested 0.47% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Prudential invested in 47,613 shares.