Sawgrass Asset Management Holding in Addus Homecare Com (ADUS) Has Decreased by $653,420; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Upped Its Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $624,944 as Share Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Addus Homecare Corp Com (ADUS) by 37.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 8,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.06% . The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10M, down from 23,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Addus Homecare Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.1. About 286,394 shares traded or 92.87% up from the average. Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) has risen 23.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ADUS News: 23/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 30; 15/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q Rev $109.4M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE 4.6%; 05/03/2018 Addus HomeCare 4Q Rev $112M; 07/05/2018 – ADDUS HOMECARE CORP – QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE $109.4 MLN VS $101.6 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Addus HomeCare 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – Addus HomeCare Announces Purchase Of Arcadia Home Care & Staffing Business

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 149.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan bought 4,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 7,496 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial has 3.12% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altfest L J And Incorporated has 0.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dupont reported 236,690 shares. 67,365 were accumulated by Broderick Brian C. Somerset Ltd has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Opus Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.98% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 52,709 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management Lc stated it has 28,715 shares. Elm Advsr Llc invested in 6,349 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Beach Inv Mngmt Lc stated it has 4% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Payden & Rygel stated it has 192,600 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mgmt invested in 17,572 shares. 147,277 are owned by Montrusco Bolton Investments. Halsey Associates Ct holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,463 shares. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 93,457 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ADUS’s profit will be $6.56M for 39.05 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Addus HomeCare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.38% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $32.60 million activity.