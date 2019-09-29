Sawgrass Asset Management Holding in Aci Worldwide Com (ACIW) Has Trimmed by $824,500; Bank Amer (BAC) Shareholder Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has Raised Its Position

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 39.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought 11,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 40,421 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 29,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 12/03/2018 – Funko Announces Participation in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 30/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in upcoming Bank of America 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Leveraged Loan Issuance Drops 44% in 2018, BofA Leads

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc Com (ACIW) by 52.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 24,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 21,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 345,496 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 21/04/2018 – Bolivia to invest in billion-dollar lithium deal with ACI Systems; 06/03/2018 ACI World Announces the World’s Top Airports for Customer Experience in 2017; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in ACI Worldwide; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.055B; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 16/05/2018 – Next Phase of Digital Disruption Arrives on the Rails of Real-Time, Per New Report from ACI Worldwide, KPMG and Vocalink; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 519,122 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Liability Corp invested in 20,100 shares. Axa reported 3.55M shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 154,516 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.92M shares. Prio Wealth Partnership invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.55% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 49,700 were reported by Peloton Wealth Strategists. Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Savant Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 41.30M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 12,719 shares. Smith Moore And Communication holds 0.07% or 10,238 shares. Cim Invest Mangement holds 82,004 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. 246,942 were reported by Bollard Group Ltd Llc.

Analysts await ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 45.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.22 per share. ACIW’s profit will be $14.01 million for 63.92 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by ACI Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 140.00% EPS growth.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp Com (NYSE:DECK) by 3,855 shares to 8,165 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atkore Intl Group Inc Com by 50,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).