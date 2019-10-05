Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Verizon Communications Com (VZ) Stake By $8.18 Million; Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered Its Amer Woodmark (AMWD) Holding

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Verizon Communications Com (VZ) stake by 21.98% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 143,462 shares as Verizon Communications Com (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 796,227 shares with $45.49 million value, up from 652,765 last quarter. Verizon Communications Com now has $247.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 9.59 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SAYS 5G DEPLOYMENT PROGRESSING AS PLANNED; ‘QUICKLY APPROACHING’ INITIAL LAUNCH OF RESIDENTIAL BROADBAND SERVICE LATER THIS YR; 05/04/2018 – Verizon takes industry lead in working with key partners to drive advancements on CBRS spectrum; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON CLOSES PURCHASE OF MOMENT; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO SAYS ON TRACK TO DRIVE $10 BLN CUMULATIVE CASH SAVINGS THROUGHOUT BUSINESS OVER NEXT 4 YEARS – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 17/04/2018 – Globetouch Appoints Marni Walden, Former Verizon Executive, as New Board Chair; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased Amer Woodmark (AMWD) stake by 39.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 4,500 shares as Amer Woodmark (AMWD)’s stock declined 4.95%. The Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 6,800 shares with $575,000 value, down from 11,300 last quarter. Amer Woodmark now has $1.52B valuation. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 98,961 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on October 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on October 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 50 investors sold VZ shares while 575 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 0.05% less from 2.61 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Group Inc Inc reported 1.5% stake. Waddell & Reed Inc reported 1.11M shares. Whitnell & has invested 0.19% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodhaven Capital Limited Com accumulated 102,184 shares or 4.72% of the stock. Hemenway Com Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 11,365 shares in its portfolio. Gabalex Capital Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 13,438 shares. S&T Bank & Trust Pa has 0.93% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.27% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Boston Common Asset Lc has invested 2.08% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Epoch Invest Prtnrs Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 4.33 million shares. Dean Investment Assocs has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Assocs reported 24,970 shares. Perritt invested in 5,592 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Gabelli Company Invest Advisers Inc owns 27,000 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) stake by 1,536 shares to 107,150 valued at $36.10M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) stake by 14,395 shares and now owns 755,541 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) 31% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Share Price Increased 109% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Woodmark Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMWD) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold AMWD shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 1.57% less from 15.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% or 19,015 shares in its portfolio. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited reported 2.21% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). 448,618 are held by State Street. 97,800 are owned by Skyline Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership. Comerica Financial Bank holds 15,559 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% stake. 1.29 million were accumulated by Wellington Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. 47,687 were reported by Steinberg Asset Management Limited Liability Co. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) stated it has 65 shares. Systematic Financial LP invested 0.36% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 19,732 shares. Da Davidson Communications has 0.1% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Davenport And Com Ltd Com accumulated 365,528 shares.

Analysts await American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.25% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.6 per share. AMWD’s profit will be $28.30 million for 13.46 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.13 actual EPS reported by American Woodmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.19% negative EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased Caredx Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA) stake by 47,250 shares to 256,460 valued at $9.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Hms Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) stake by 20,530 shares and now owns 294,280 shares. Argenx Se Sponsored Adr was raised too.