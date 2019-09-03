Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Perficient Com (PRFT) Position By $701,595; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 137,500 shares as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)’s stock rose 4.43%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 412,500 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 275,000 last quarter. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $522.98M valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 186,744 shares traded. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 02/04/2018 – Aurinia Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Recognizes World Lupus DayTM with Activities Focused on Raising Awareness of Lupus Nephritis; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased Perficient Inc Com (PRFT) stake by 66.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc acquired 25,985 shares as Perficient Inc Com (PRFT)’s stock rose 16.46%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 64,945 shares with $1.78M value, up from 38,960 last quarter. Perficient Inc Com now has $1.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.84. About 124,484 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IMMEDIATELY; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Net $4.93M; 23/03/2018 Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.44-Adj EPS $1.54; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT BUYS SOUTHPORT SERVICES GROUP; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 40,300 shares to 10,837 valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) stake by 845,000 shares and now owns 220,000 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has $24 highest and $11 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 165.68% above currents $5.74 stock price. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, March 20. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by H.C. Wainwright.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 12,400 shares. Us Bancshares De accumulated 398 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Llc invested in 211,679 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Com invested in 64,945 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited owns 0.01% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 15,162 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,315 shares. Barclays Public Lc accumulated 50,595 shares. Perkins Mgmt has 24,000 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Northern Corp has invested 0.01% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Kirr Marbach And Communication Limited Liability Corp In has 16,200 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Principal Fin Group Inc owns 284,802 shares. Products Prns Limited reported 20,122 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,371 shares to 109,251 valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cooper Cos Inc Com New (NYSE:COO) stake by 42,740 shares and now owns 108,686 shares. Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

