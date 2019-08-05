Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake in Abbvie Com (ABBV) by $2.60 Million; International Business Machs Com (IBM) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Cut Position by $658,893 as Stock Price Rose

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs Com (IBM) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc sold 4,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 19,500 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 24,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 8.10 million shares traded or 129.61% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 19/03/2018 – WlSeKey and IBM To Showcase Their integrated Solution to Secure IoT at THINK2018 Conference; 25/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Money20/20 Europe Conference Jun 4; 01/05/2018 – Nlyte Software Teams With IBM’s Watson IoT to Leverage Machine Learning for Enhanced Data Center Operations; 19/03/2018 – Media Alert: IBM Chairman, President and CEO Ginni Rometty To Keynote IBM THINK 2018 (Live Webcast); 17/04/2018 – $IBM extends drop after-hours, down now more than 4%; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (ABBV) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 32,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 441,512 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.58M, up from 409,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 9.65M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – REGULATORY SUBMISSIONS FOR ELAGOLIX IN UTERINE FIBROIDS REMAIN ON TRACK; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company invested in 96,012 shares. Lakeview Capital Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,706 shares or 0.41% of the stock. First Natl Bank Sioux Falls, a South Dakota-based fund reported 2,994 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Co holds 32,573 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reported 18,759 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 2.33 million shares. Old Dominion Mngmt reported 3,685 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel owns 5,399 shares. Patten And Patten Tn invested in 7,233 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,235 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Montecito Fincl Bank And Tru has 0.4% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,196 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 9,862 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.12% or 25,348 shares. Farmers Bancorporation owns 1.43% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 18,597 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 11,660 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 10.58 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 7,194 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 0.46% or 27,500 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 9,396 shares. Bruce Communication Inc invested in 271,915 shares or 4.28% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 0.44% or 1.05M shares. At Retail Bank has 26,088 shares. Apriem owns 1.86% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 87,240 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 62,019 shares or 0.29% of the stock. 268,052 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Csat Advisory LP has 30 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Acropolis Management invested in 0.03% or 2,290 shares. Gladius Mngmt LP invested 0% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Michigan-based Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd has invested 2.28% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Armstrong Henry H Incorporated has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 2.32 million shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 7,500 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. The insider AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by Gosebruch Henry O on Monday, July 29.