Sawgrass Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) by $780,045; Live Your Vision Maintains Position in Pfizer Com (PFE)

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 11,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 35,260 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.2. About 959,439 shares traded or 44.64% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 09/05/2018 – LPL Running Into Some Bad Publicity — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 28.99 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – “The Future of Getting Old” – With Old Age, New Possibilities; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 17/04/2018 – Biovica International – Positive Results With DiviTum® From New Pfizer Study Presented at the AACR Congress; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 150,609 shares to 769,936 shares, valued at $40.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB) by 3,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,192 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc Com (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Amt (MUB) by 8,296 shares to 24,533 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Tips Etf (SCHP) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree International Smallcap Dividend Fund (DLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

