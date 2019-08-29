Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Market Value Rose; Alpine Investment Management Position in Mbia (MBI) Boosted by $14.85 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 25,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 692,669 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.57 million, down from 718,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $942.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $208.5. About 16.11 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 01/05/2018 – Charles Brown: Apple’s efforts to line up a second supplier for its high-end smartphone screens–and reduce its dependence on; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 04/04/2018 – Apple is developing gesture control and curved screens for iPhones, Bloomberg reports. via @cnbctech; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Adds Apple, Cuts Aduro Bio: 13F; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook calls for calm heads on China, US trade; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS SUPPLIERS ANTICIPATE REGULAR PRODUCTION RAMP SCHEDULE, WHICH SHOULD START AROUND MAY; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN SAYS APPEAL HEARINGS INTO APPLE CASE LIKELY TO BEGIN IN THE AUTUMN; 04/05/2018 – Daily Mail: Apple boss’s concerns for children and apps [Eire Region]

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Mbia Inc (MBI) by 852% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 141,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.57% . The hedge fund held 158,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.60 million, up from 16,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Mbia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 523,434 shares traded. MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) has declined 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MBI News: 09/05/2018 – MBIA INC – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $40 MLN VS $49 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa1 to Ballad Health’s (TN) Ser. 2018A and affirms Mountain States Health Alliance’s (TN) Baa1; outlook stable; 04/05/2018 – MBIA Inc. Investor Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Financial Results Scheduled for Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss $98M; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 28/03/2018 – MBIA FILES CEO BILL FALLON’S LETTER TO OWNERS WITH SEC; 15/03/2018 – COFINA Constituents Set the Record Straight with Facts on Sales & Use Tax Collection Data; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q OPER LOSS/SHR 69C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q Loss/Shr $1.12; 09/05/2018 – MBIA 1Q ADJ. LOSS 69C-SHR

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $51.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold MBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 6.78% less from 75.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 0.06% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 150,248 shares. South Dakota Council reported 150,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 106,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Chou Mgmt reported 952,531 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 0% or 12,533 shares. Starr Intll holds 0.57% of its portfolio in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) for 151,185 shares. Whitebox Advisors Lc reported 0.05% stake. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 335,974 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd has 647,236 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) or 26,926 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 266,909 shares. D E Shaw And accumulated 0.01% or 607,789 shares. Wagner Bowman Corp reported 22,150 shares. Vanguard Group accumulated 7.77M shares.

