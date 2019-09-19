Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $3.31 Million; Share Price Rose; As Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Share Price Declined, Shareholder State Street Has Lowered by $40.97 Million Its Position

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 24,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 859,988 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $115.20M, down from 884,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $141.43. About 16.28M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 30.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 2.73 million shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 6.12 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.68 million, down from 8.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 554,894 shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR CONFIRMS 2020 SEGMENT OPER INCOME TARGET OF $2.0-$2.4B; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire Expects Deal to Be Accretive to Earnings Beginning in 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Cap stated it has 4.93% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 57,738 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management reported 264,903 shares or 8.24% of all its holdings. Wisconsin Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wharton Business Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 38,971 shares stake. Haverford Fincl Serv owns 3.78% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 81,173 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.81% or 57,409 shares. Jlb & owns 131,497 shares. Cls Invs Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Multi, Alabama-based fund reported 185,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability invested 1.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vulcan Value Partners Limited Liability Com holds 2.64 million shares. Yhb Advsr stated it has 184,605 shares or 3.93% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4.06M shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Co has invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: SEAC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Stock Buy Signal Flashes Again – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $2.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 25,800 shares to 467,312 shares, valued at $33.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Performance Food Group Com by 12,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $120.92M for 6.44 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Bounced in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Does Investing In The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: JNJ, VMC, AGCO, GT, CBT – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Goodyear Tire Are Falling on Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear (GT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold GT shares while 101 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 171.96 million shares or 6.26% less from 183.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors holds 318 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2.73 million shares. United Automobile Association owns 34,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Shelton Cap invested in 0.01% or 15,754 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Nuveen Asset Lc reported 821,393 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern holds 0.01% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) or 1.91M shares. Sg Americas Ltd stated it has 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 18,275 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Co stated it has 1.43 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc holds 123,912 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 8,039 shares. Massachusetts Co Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,143 shares.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1341.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Docusign Inc by 1.61 million shares to 2.45M shares, valued at $121.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 83,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 969,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy.