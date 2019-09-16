Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Stake By $931,689; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Decreased At&T (T) Stake By $7.02 Million

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 3.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 212,808 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 5.24M shares with $175.64 million value, down from 5.45 million last quarter. At&T Inc now has $277.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Operating Expenses Were $31.8 Billion; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin America; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 15/03/2018 – MultichannelNews: Source: Start of U.S. v. AT&T/TW Case Delayed Until March 21; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) stake by 2.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc analyzed 9,411 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC)'s stock rose 6.81%. The Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 439,708 shares with $43.86 million value, down from 449,119 last quarter. Marsh & McLennan Cos Com now has $50.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 1.10M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.25’s average target is -1.74% below currents $37.91 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 10. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of T in report on Tuesday, September 10 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) stake by 19,749 shares to 258,894 valued at $10.37M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IWN) stake by 9,480 shares and now owns 23,463 shares. Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) was raised too.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 10.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. MMC’s profit will be $349.35M for 36.17 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is -0.51% below currents $99.84 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 5. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 15.

