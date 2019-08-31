Sawgrass Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Generac Hldgs Com (GNRC) Stake by $1.33 Million; Shares Rose; Corelogic (CLGX) Stake Has Boosted by Magnetar Financial Llc

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 304.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 19,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The hedge fund held 26,404 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $984,000, up from 6,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 493,684 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Early-Stage Delinquencies Rate 2.1%; 12/04/2018 – CORELOGIC BUYS A LA MODE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Adequately Identify and Provide to RealtyTrac the Full; 15/03/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Homeowner Equity Increased by $908 Billion in 2017; 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 16/04/2018 – Symbility’s Annual General Meeting To Be Held June 21, 2018; 31/05/2018 – CoreLogic Report Finds 6.9 Million Homes at Risk of Hurricane Storm Surge Damage with $1.6 Trillion in Potential Reconstruction; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic to Provide Bulk Data to RealtyTrac Until at Least 2022; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc Com (GNRC) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc sold 26,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.89% . The institutional investor held 19,090 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $978,000, down from 45,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Generac Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 848,484 shares traded or 58.73% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 1.82M shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Atlanta Mgmt L L C has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 477,336 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 710 shares. Sei reported 153,738 shares stake. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0.04% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 137,890 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 1,377 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 505,174 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 136,590 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 104,261 shares. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 281,605 shares. Daiwa Grp reported 16,000 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 261,808 shares to 8,527 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,360 shares, and cut its stake in Restoration Hardware Hldgs I (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh accumulated 5,920 shares. The California-based Kestrel Inv Mgmt Corporation has invested 3.78% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Moreover, Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Cornercap Investment Counsel reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 324,523 shares. American Century Cos Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 245,411 shares. 60,688 are held by Boston Advsr Lc. Blair William & Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Ohio-based James Research has invested 0.15% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Fmr Lc has 2.56M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Brinker Cap has 0.01% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Qs Limited Liability Company owns 53,307 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $2.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,491 shares to 457,456 shares, valued at $34.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novanta Inc Com by 12,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,385 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc Com (NASDAQ:FIVE).

